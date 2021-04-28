Carl Richard Wick: Navy veteran was patriotic, curious and daring

Carl Richard Wick, 95, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Edmonds, WA on April 18, 2021.

Carl was born December 11th, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Christian and Signe Wick. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in a US Navy program structured to produce naval aviators. Carl was awarded Navy Wings and became a reserve officer and a seaplane patrol pilot, flying Martin “Mariner” PBM-5s. His first duty assignments after flight school included the U.S. base at Coco Solo, Panama, in the then U.S. Canal Zone. After his initial tour, he was released to the inactive reserves, but was soon recalled to fly war-time patrols off Korea. He had two wartime tours flying with Squadron VP-731. He was awarded the Navy Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and extraordinary airmanship during this period. After release fromactive duty in 1953, he earned a degree in mechanical engineering which led to work at McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, MO and then, a long career at the Boeing Company in Wichita KS and Everett WA.

Carl was an active member of his community. He volunteered in the Community Watch Program, acted as a Boy Scout leader, and was active in Kiwanis. He greatly enjoyed boating, fishing, golf, and was an avid bowler.

Carl leaves his loving wife of 74 years, Helen (nee Getgen); sister, Christina Shinabery; and four children: Carl E. Wick, Rondi Johnson, Carolyn Chuculate, and David Wick. He has 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian R. Wick,and four siblings.

Unassuming, gentlemanly, patriotic, curious, daring, and meticulous are all descriptors of this wonderful soul who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Carl will be placed in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

