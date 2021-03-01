CarLotz opens in Lynnwood  

CarLotz, the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail, used-vehicle marketplace, recently announced it has opened a store in Lynnwood. The store, located at 20612 Highway 99, is the company’s first on the West Coast.

Here’s a summary of our conversation with CarLotz’ co-founder and CEO, Michael Bor.

Tell us about CarLotz.

CarLotz was founded because we were frustrated with the process of buying and selling a used car. So, we disrupted the category and rethought the whole thing. Now, CarLotz is on mission to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience for customers. Our expansion to the West Coast is a huge step in achieving that mission.

Why did you choose Lynnwood for your first West Coast location?

From everything we’ve seen, Lynnwood is the perfect balance between big-city life and a small-town community. We believe the like-minded people in the Seattle metro area will be early adopters of our unique consignment model. We are thrilled to be here and to become a part of the community – we’ve got some exciting things in the works.

How is doing business with CarLotz different than with other used-car dealers?

CarLotz was created using a consignment model so from the very beginning, value and service have been a part of our DNA. The model is actually quite simple — CarLotz puts more value back in the hands of buyers and sellers. You can get more money for your car when you sell through CarLotz and more car for your money when you buy from CarLotz.

Can you elaborate on that?

Sure! Because our heritage is built on value, customer service is our number one priority. Here are a few ways we demonstrate our commitment to our customers:

Sales coaches are non-commissioned, and CarLotz prices are haggle-free, so our only job is to make sure you leave happy with the vehicle you want.

Shop how you want: You can purchase a vehicle online and we’ll deliver it or you can come in and pick it up.

Every vehicle undergoes a 133-point inspection.

CarLotz offers financing for everyone and everyone has three days to exchange their purchase for whatever reason. And there’s a 30-day warranty, just in case.

If you have a vehicle you need to get rid of, you can trade it in, we can buy it, or you can consign through us for thousands more.

Are you hiring?

Yes. CarLotz is hiring for sales coaches, service techs, managers and other roles at the new Lynnwood location. To learn more and apply, visit www.carltoz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com

Where can our readers get more information?

You can find a full list of our current inventory and schedule an appointment or test drive at https://lynnwood.carlotz.com. Also, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @carlotz411.