‘Carp On the Fly’ topic of June 14 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Jim Pankierwicz will speak on “Carp On the Fly” at the Tuesday, June 14 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds.

Pankierwicz will discuss settings and types of water to fish, carp behaviors and strategies for catching them on flies. You can find more information and a brief video here.

The meeting will be at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., from 6-8:30 p.m. and is open to both members and guests.