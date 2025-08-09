‘Cars and Canines’ Humane Society fundraiser in Lynnwood Aug. 16

The Lynnwood Porsche dealership is hosting “Cars and Canines Aug. 16 –” a celebration of “every shelter dog’s birthday,” where Porsche will match every donation made to the Seattle Humane Society during the event.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 16.

Saturday, Aug. 16. Where: Porsche Seattle North, 18600 Hwy 99, Lynnwood.

Porsche Seattle North, 18600 Hwy 99, Lynnwood. Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Attendees can sponsor shelter dogs in need, while receiving free, professional pet photos at a booth complete with fun props and a backdrop. You could also meet your new best friend, as adoptable dogs will be present at the event. Those who make two or more donations will be entered for a DOGust Birthday Basket Giveaway.

Those interested in attending can RSVP for a time slot here.

Learn more at the event Facebook page.

