CASA program and local partners champion children’s literacy during Black History Month

The Snohomish County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program celebrated Black History Month in February with a special initiative to promote literacy, representation and cultural awareness. The program, in partnership with Rotary Club of Edmonds and Edmonds Bookshop, provided books that highlight Black history, culture and achievements to children of all ages served by CASA volunteers.



“Representation in literature is essential for children to see themselves in the stories they read and to learn about the diverse world around them,” CASA Division Manager Joelle Kelly said in a news release. “This project has been about empowering the children we serve and giving them tools to celebrate their unique identities.”

The books, donated by Rotary Club of Edmonds and sold at a discounted price by Edmonds Bookshop, were distributed by CASA volunteers directly to the children they advocate for. The carefully curated selection included board books for toddlers, picture books for young readers, middle-grade fiction and young adult novels, ensuring age-appropriate and engaging content for children from birth through age 18.

“Edmonds Bookshop loves our partnership with CASA and Rotary Club of Edmonds, and getting books to all ages who need them,” said Michelle Bear, Edmonds Bookshop owner. “We are passionate about and committed to children’s literature especially. Tomorrow’s readers start today!”

“The partnership between CASA and Rotary Club of Edmonds demonstrates the power of sustained community engagement,” said Alison Alfonzo Pence, service committee chair of the Rotary Club of Edmonds. “Building on our 15-year relationship with CASA, we’re excited to expand our club’s involvement beyond book donations and gifts during the holidays to address other essential needs of children in foster care. This literacy project is just one example of how our ongoing collaboration continues to evolve and grow to better serve our community.”

Through this initiative, CASA volunteers have been delivering books directly to children, using shared reading experiences as a way to build rapport and create meaningful conversations during their visits. The books have created opportunities for enriching discussions about history, identity, and personal growth, while fostering connections through the power of reading together. Starting March 3, these books will also become an ongoing resource at the newly opened CASA Wonder Room and Connections Center, a multi-sensory environment designed to support meaningful family connections during Family Time visits.

“Every child deserves to see their experiences reflected in the stories they read,” Kelly added. “By providing these books, we’re investing in both their literacy development and their sense of self-worth.”