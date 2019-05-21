Cascade Symphony awards $12K in scholarships to high school music students

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra has awarded scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 to five high school seniors from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts.

Shintaro Taneda of Lynnwood and Jakob Fortiner of Brier were each awarded $3,000 scholarships.

Taneda, a violinist who currently attends Lynnwood High School, plans to enter the San Francisco Conservatory of Music this fall.

Fortiner, a percussionist who attends Inglemoor High School in the Northshore School District, said he will continue his studies at the University of Washington.

Natalie Whitlock, who resides in Edmonds and goes to Edmonds-Woodway High School, was presented with a $2,000 scholarship. The alto saxophonist said she will attend Whitworth University in the fall.

Owen Cromwell and Andrew Shin – both of whom reside in Mukilteo and attend Kamiak High School – were each awarded $2,000 scholarships.

Cromwell, a violinist, will enter St. Olaf’s School of Music in Northfield, Minn. this fall, taking on a double major in music and computer science.

Shin, who plays the viola, will attend Stanford University.

“We have been awarding scholarships to talented high school seniors for many years, because supporting music education is a high priority for the orchestra,” said Holly Sullivan, scholarship chair for the Cascade Symphony Orchestra.

The five students were among 17 who applied to the Cascade Symphony for consideration. Each provided an audition CD containing up to five minutes of their finest performance, without accompaniment. They were presented on stage during intermission of the Cascade Symphony’s “Mozart and Mahler” concert on May 6 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.