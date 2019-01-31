Cascade Symphony hosts children’s concert, Tubby the Tuba, Feb. 9

1 of 2

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will host its annual children’s concert, performing “Tubby the Tuba,” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

“Tubby the Tuba” is a tale set to music about a tuba that wants to perform a tune rather than just provide its usual “oom-pah, oom-pah” support. When Tubby wishes to do more, he gets laughed at by other musical instruments in the orchestra, including some arrogant violins and a snooty French horn. A piccolo tells him “People never write melodies for tubas.” Tubby then meets up with a kindly, musically-inclined bullfrog. When the frog starts to hum, Tubby finds he can perform the tune as well, and eventually returns to the orchestra and makes his wish happen.

Cascade Symphony principal tuba David Brewer will perform the part of Tubby. The story will be narrated by popular Seattle radio personality Dave Dolacky. The lyrics for “Tubby the Tuba” were written in 1945 by Paul Tripp, with the music composed by George Kleinsinger.

In addition, 11-year-old Tokuji Miyasaka will perform, as soloist, the first movement and cadenza of the Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major with the Cascade Symphony. The youngster was previously announced as the winner of the symphony’s “Rising Star” competition for 2018-19. The home-schooled sixth grader, from Seattle, was selected from a distinguished group of young musicians in Washington state by Cascade Symphony Music Director Michael Miropolsky.

Also performing at the Feb. 9 concert will be the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, directed by Ian Alvarez.

Before the concert begins, children will be invited to experience a “petting zoo.” But instead of animals, children of all ages will be allowed to try to play musical instruments used by the orchestra, under the guidance of multiple instructors.

Ticket prices for this concert are $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for students with an ID, and $3 for youngsters 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the ECA box office, online here, or by calling (425) 275-9595.

