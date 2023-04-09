Cascade Symphony Orchestra announces 2023-24 concert schedule for 62nd season

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will open its 2023-24 season of concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Monday, Oct. 23, when it hosts its “Opening Night and A Bit of Halloween” concert.

Young pianist Jimmy Huang, winner of the 2023 Chopin Piano Competition, will be the featured soloist for that first concert of the season. He will perform the Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor by Frederic Chopin.

“It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Cascade Symphoney Orchestra (CSO) Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 22nd season as the orchestra’s conductor and music director.

An exciting aspect of the next season will feature the orchestra’s partnership with Rick Steves, internationally known travel authority and Edmonds business owner, for two nights (Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 11) of concerts titled “Europe: A Symphonic Journey II.” This will be CSO’s second collaboration with Steves, who previously narrated a European-themed performance that was televised nationally by PBS in 2013.

The season will continue with “Brahms Violin Concerto” on Monday, Jan. 8, featuring violinist Ilana Zaks in the title work by Johannes Brahms. On Monday, March 4, the orchestra will present “Start-up of the Titan,” with featured soloist Jeffrey Fair on French horn in a performance of the Horn Concerto No. 1 by Richard Strauss. The final concert of the season, “Italian Symphony,” will take place on Monday, April 29, and feature cellist Eric Han performing the Cello Concerto in A minor by Camille Saint-Saens.

Each of these concerts will commence at 7:30 p.m.

Two additional concerts will be offered by the Cascade Symphony. Its annual Children’s Concert will be “Mother Goose;” it will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). The orchestra also will perform its annual Chamber Ensemble Concert in mid-April, with details to be announced at a later date. These two shows are separate from the season ticket series.

Beginning May 2, current season ticket holders can renew their tickets online at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/category/2/partner-events; in person at the ECA (410 4th Ave.N., Edmonds); or by telephone (425-275-9595). New season ticket orders may be purchased beginning July 1.

Individual concert tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 1. Per person ticket prices for single concerts are: $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for students and youth (12 and younger). Tickets for the Children’s Concert will be $15 for adults and seniors, and $5 for students and youth (12 and younger).

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, the 2023-24 season individual concert programs and featured soloists, are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.