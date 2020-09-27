Cascade Symphony Orchestra seeks musical ‘Rising Star’ for 2020-2021 season

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra is encouraging talented young musicians to enter its “Rising Star” competition.

The winning musician, to be selected by Cascade Symphony Music Director Michael Miropolsky, will perform as the soloist at the orchestra’s concert on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The competition is open to young performers of piano, violin, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, french horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, euphonium, percussion, and harp.

Applicants who play piano or violin must be 12 years old or younger on the day of the concert, while performers of the other instruments must be 15 or younger on that date.

To audition, all applicants must submit a recording of their performance – uncut, unedited and unaccompanied – of the musical piece designated for their instrument. There is a $15 application fee. For additional information about the competition and to apply, go to the orchestra’s website.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Nov. 1.

Last year’s “Rising Star” was 11-year-old pianist Ruohan Huang.

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra, which has been sponsoring the “Rising Star” competition since 2009, has been promoting young musicians and encouraging music education in the schools for many years.

Further information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.