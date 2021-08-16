Cascade Symphony Orchestra tickets on sale starting Aug. 24 for live, in-person concerts

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will begin selling tickets Aug. 24 for six scheduled live, in-person, concerts for the 2021-22 season at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The orchestra’s first concert is scheduled for late October, when the Cascade Symphony is preparing to return to performing live concerts for the first time since February 2020. In lieu of the live musical events that were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the orchestra offered six virtual concerts last season.

“After more than a year of not being able to perform music live, we are so happy to return to our beautiful Edmonds Center for the Arts, and to fill it with the thrilling sounds of classical music,” said Cascade Symphony Music Director Michael Miropolsky.

Miropolsky noted that the first concert is being planned to be in compliance with existing health guidelines. “We will be staging a smaller-than-usual orchestra, but hope that we will be able to return to a full orchestra for later concerts,” he said.

Opening Night is set for Monday, Oct. 25 with a concert titled “Eternal Beauty” and featuring violinist Elisa Barton. That will be followed by the annual “Holiday Pops” concerts, this year featuring mezzo-soprano Cheryse McLeod-Lewis, on Sunday, Dec. 12, and Monday, Dec. 13.

Concerts will follow on Monday, Jan. 10; Monday, March 7; and Monday, May 2. Each of the preceding performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The annual Children’s Concert – “Mother Goose,” will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m.

“It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” Miropolsky said.

Due to the current uncertainty related to the coronavirus, tickets will only be sold on an individual concert basis. Per person ticket prices are: $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); $15 for students with an ID; and $10 for youth (12 and younger). Tickets for the Children’s Concert will be $10 for adults and seniors; $5 for students with an ID; and $3 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased, starting Aug. 24, online, at the ECA (410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds), by telephone (425-275-9595), and by email (boxoffice@ec4arts.org). The ECA Box Office is currently open noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“The Cascade Symphony is making plans to present a full season of in-person concerts, while abiding by all federal, state and ECA regulations in effect at the time of each of our musical events,” said Rose Gear, CSO executive director. “Because of the uncertainty surrounding future health and public safety conditions, we are unable to offer season tickets for the 2021-22 season. Tickets will be made available on a per-concert basis to allow for the possibility of physical distancing of patrons in the auditorium.

”Past season ticket holders will retain their seat locations whenever we’re next able to offer season tickets,” Gear added.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season, and any updates will be available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.