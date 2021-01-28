Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert online Saturday, Feb. 6

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will offer its annual Children’s Concert, “Discover Your Passion!” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, as it has for the past 13 years — with one current difference.

This year’s will be presented virtually, like all of the CSO 2020-21 season music programs have been and will be, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be presented online, free of charge, through the generosity of orchestra donors and patrons.

“This virtual concert will be suitable for kids of all ages, but is created especially for youth ages 5 to 12,” said Rose Gear, the orchestra’s executive director.

But like all of the previous years’ CSO children’s programs, this presentation will feature musical instrument demonstrations and a performance by the Cascade Percussion Ensemble. The ensemble is led by Ian Alvarez and will perform “Gainsborough,” by composer Thomas Gauger. The presentation will also feature participatory music lessons for elementary-age students.

“We have prepared an amazing program featuring the most exotic section of the symphony orchestra – the percussion section,” said Michael Miropolsky, music director of the Cascade Symphony, who curates the performances. “We will also introduce the top entries of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Rising Star’ competition.”

They are 15-year old cellist William Miguel Johnson of Issaquah, nine-year old pianist Jimmy Huang of Woodway, and 14-year old flutist Joseph Jeon of Mukilteo.

William, winner of the competition, will perform the Gigue from Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009, by composer Johann Sebastian Bach. A student at Apex Virtual High School, he made his concerto debut in 2019 with the Eastside Symphony and was invited to perform at the 2020 Piatagorsky Festival in Los Angeles. He is a member of the Seattle Youth Symphony. William has won several awards, including a national prize, as a composer.

Jimmy, the competition’s first runner-up, recipient, will perform the 3rd Movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s piano sonata “Pathetique” in C minor Op. 13 No. 8. A third-grade student at Evergreen School, he actively participates in piano festivals and has been awarded gold medals at SCMTA Sonata/Sonatina festivals each year from 2016 through 2019, the silver medal in the youngest category at the Chopin competitions in 2019 and 2020, and the gold medal at the Pacific Northwest Piano Competition in 2019.

Joseph, the second runner-up, is in the eighth grade at Harbour Pointe Middle School. He will perform the flute transcription of Caprice No. 24 by composer Niccolo Paganini. A member of the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra, Joseph has participated in the Seattle Young Artist Music Festival and the Pacific Artists Festival of the Eastside, where he was selected for the Concerto Playoffs, winning four awards.

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra, which has been sponsoring the “Rising Star” competition since 2009, has been promoting young musicians and encouraging music education in the schools for many years, according to Holly Sullivan, longtime orchestra member and chair of the “Rising Star” program. The competition is for pianists and violinists 12-years-of-age and younger on the day of the concert, and musicians 15 and younger of other symphonic instruments.

The public can join the Feb. 6 afternoon event by visiting either of two online sites. One is via the CSO’s website at cascadesymphony.org/virtual. The other link is on the orchestra’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCJz1lxpTsqMSpbWjuLE6CnA). After the virtual concert is streamed, it will remain available for on-demand public viewing via these same links.

While admission to this concert is free, the Cascade Symphony welcomes donations of any amount. To donate, visit https://cascadesymphony.org/donate/.

Further information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional virtual events and schedule updates will be posted on the website when they are available.