Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present its annual Children’s Concert Saturday, Feb. 3

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

The Children’s Concert is suitable for kids of all ages, but is created especially for youth ages 5 to 12, according to Ruth McFadden, president of the orchestra’s board of directors. This year’s event’s theme is “Mother Goose.”

The program will include a performance by the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, led by Ian Alvarez.

The orchestra, led by Music Director Michael Miropolsky, will present the “Mother Goose Suite,” written in 1908 by French composer Maurice Ravel, as a duet for two young piano students who were the children of friends of his. It tells the story of a real – or fictional – woman who entertained her grandchildren with rhymes. The Cascade Symphony’s performance of “Mother Goose Suite” will be accompanied by a narration about the “Mother Goose” story by longtime Seattle radio personality Dave Dolacky.

“Our outstanding percussion ensemble has prepared a few exciting pieces,” Miropolsky said. “Then we will hear two amazing young players: violist Anya Anand and double bassist William Green – winners of our orchestra’s (2023-24) Rising Star Competition.”

Anya Anand, 15, is an Issaquah resident who has been playing viola for seven years. She has been a member of the Evergreen Philharmonic Honors Orchestra as well as the Seattle Youth Symphony Junior Orchestra. Along with her classical viola studies, Anya enjoys playing and learning carnatic violin.

William Green began playing the double bass at age 5, and by age 7 was the first double bass soloist at the Japan-Seattle Suzuki Summer Festival Music Camp. After moving to Mountlake Terrace in 2015, he began playing with the Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra program. William is currently principal bass of the SYSO Junior Symphony.

Admission to the Children’s Concert is $15 for adults and $5 for youngsters 12 and younger.

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra has been promoting young musicians and encouraging music education in the schools for many years, according to Holly Sullivan, longtime orchestra member and chair of its “Rising Star” program. The competition is for pianists and violinists 12-years-of-age and younger on the day of the concert, and musicians 15 and younger of other symphonic instruments.

Tickets as well as further information and updates about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org.