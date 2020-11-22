Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Virtual Holiday Pops’ Concert on Dec. 6

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will offer its annual “Holiday Pops” Concert virtually on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. This is the Edmonds-based orchestra’s second concert of the 2020-21 season performed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the season-opening concert in October, the “Virtual Holiday Pops” program is being presented free, thanks to the generosity of orchestra donors.

The symphony’s music director Michael Miropolsky will curate the performances, which he describes as “an evening of music and celebration.”

“We’ll enjoy treasured past performances, holiday favorites, and personal stories from members of our orchestra,” Miropolsky said.

The concert will feature violinist Simon James and Jordan Anderson on double bass.

James is the principal violinist and second assistant concertmaster for the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, in addition to being a member of the Australia World Orchestra. He recently was guest concertmaster for the Western Australia Symphony Orchestra. He is a member of the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Anderson has previously soloed with the Cascade Symphony, as well as with the Seattle Symphony, the Seattle Chamber Orchestra and in recitals around Washington state. He is an “artist in residence” on the faculty at the University of Washington.

Also performing will be the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, made up of percussionists from the CSO, and Constellation Musica, a string quartet of Cascade Symphony musicians.

The public can join this event by visiting either the CSO’s website at cascadesymphony.org/virtual or the orchestra’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCJz1lxpTsqMSpbWjuLE6CnA. After the virtual concert is streamed, it will remain available for on-demand public viewing via these same links.

While admission is free, the Cascade Symphony welcomes donations of any amount. To donate, visit cascadesymphony.org/donate/.

Further information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional virtual events and schedule updates will be posted on the website when they are available.