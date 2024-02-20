Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Start-Up of the Titan’ concert to feature horn soloist Jeffrey Fair March 4

Jeffrey Fair, longtime principal horn for both the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and the Seattle Opera, will be the featured soloist with the Cascade Symphony Orchestra for its “Start-Up of the Titan” concert on Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

Fair will perform, on the French horn, German composer Richard Strauss’s “Horn Concerto No. I in E-flat Major,” accompanied by the Cascade Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Michael Miropolsky.

“Many… may know Jeffrey Fair as the principal horn with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, where he has been captivating thousands of music lovers with his gorgeous solos for years,” Miropolsky said. Fair’s playing has been described by critics as “compelling,” “evocative,” “fearless and flawless,” and “full of finesse and assertiveness.”

Fair also has served as guest principal horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra. Since 2004, he has appeared regularly at the Seattle Chamber Music Festival. Fair is a member of the University of Washington faculty, responsible for instruction of all horn students. Additionally, he appears throughout the Northwest as a soloist, chamber musician, clinician and teacher. Prior to moving to Seattle, Fair was principal horn of the San Antonio Symphony for three seasons.

The concert will commence with German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 1.”

“Usually, we present large symphonic works at the end of the concert, but we are in a different mood (for this concert),” Miropolsky remarked. “(This time the audience) will hear Beethoven’s first symphony before the intermission. This symphony kicked off Beethoven’s career as a symphonic master.”

The Cascade Symphony’s final piece will be German composer Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber.”

“Hindemith has been called the ‘20th Century Bach’ for his use of polyphonic writing in his composition style,” Miropolsky noted. “Thanks to Hindemith’s vivid orchestral imagination, his suite “Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber instantly became one of the composer’s most popular works.”

A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Concert ticket prices are: $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is currently open noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming concerts, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.