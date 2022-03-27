Cascade Symphony presents Chamber Music Concert April 9 at Maple Park Lutheran Church

Musicians of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will present their Chamber Music concert – a series of small instrumental ensembles – beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Maple Park Lutheran Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., in Lynnwood.

The ensemble concert will feature the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, as well as a bass clarinet duo, flute/cello sonata, violin/cello duo, string trio and a piano 4-hands performance.

Tickets are available online at www.EC4ARTS.org, by calling 425-275-9595, or at the door on April 9. Ticket prices for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for youngsters 12 and younger.

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will complete its 2021-2022 season when it returns to its regular venue, Edmonds Center for the Arts, to perform its “Tchaikovsky’s Fifth” concert on Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.