Cascade Symphony seeks concertmaster candidates

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO), which recently completed its 60th season of providing classical music entertainment for residents of Snohomish and King counties, is seeking candidates for the leadership role of concertmaster beginning with the 2022-23 concert season that will start in the fall.

The orchestra performs seven concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts between October and May. Rehearsals will be held Monday evenings starting in September.

“The Cascade Symphony is an all-volunteer orchestra with an enviable reputation for the highest standards of excellence,” said Michael Miropolsky, who has served as the CSO’s conductor and music director for the past 20 years. “Orchestra members are accomplished musicians devoted to classical music who have chosen to pursue careers in other fields, but perform purely for the joy of it.”

Auditions for concertmaster candidates are scheduled to be held in June. Applicants are required to send a resume via email to auditions@cascadesymphony.org.

The full concertmaster job description is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Any questions about the selection process can be directed to Laura Heard at 206-525-0965.