Cascade Symphony to provide virtual concert Oct. 26

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will be offering its loyal patrons and the chamber music-loving community a “Virtual Opening Night” concert on Monday, Oct. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The online performance replaces the first of two remaining 2020 concerts – cancelled due to the pandemic – that would have been held at the CSO’s regular venue, the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The virtual concert is being presented free of charge, thanks to the generosity of the orchestra’s donors, to help satisfy the public’s appetite for symphony entertainment. Donations can be made by visiting cascadesymphony.org/donate.

The symphony’s music director Michael Miropolsky will curate this and future online events.

“Since “normal” live concerts are not possible at this time, concert organizations all over the world are working to find new ways to continue making and sharing music,” Miropolsky said. “The majority are making digital content available to their patrons for streaming. For now, we find it is the only way as well, though our streaming will differ from what other orchestras are doing. We wanted to surprise you.”

“We’re excited to share chamber music performances by our musicians, video recordings from treasured past performances, and music from our guest soloists, pianists August Baik and Nicole Wang,” said Rose Gear, CSO executive director, in describing the Oct. 26 concert offerings. “We feel very fortunate to have August and Nicole perform, as they were the originally scheduled “Opening Night” soloists before the concert became virtual due to the pandemic.”

The public can join this event by visiting either of two online sites. One is via the CSO’s website at cascadesymphony.org/virtual. The other link is on the CSO’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channelUCJz1xpTsqMSpbWjulE6CnA/). After the virtual concert is streamed on Oct. 26, it will remain available for on-demand public viewing via these same links.

More information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional virtual events and schedule updates will be posted on the website when they are available.