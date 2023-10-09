Cascade Symphony’s 62nd season begins with ‘Opening Night and A Bit of Halloween’ concert Oct. 23 at ECA

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) begins its 62nd season at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, performing its Opening Night and A Bit of Halloween concert at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Avenue North in Edmonds.

“As we will be just a few days away from this most mysterious holiday, we have so titled (the concert),” said Michael Miropolsky, music director of the Cascade Symphony.

To enhance the Halloween theme, Night on Bald Mountain, by 19th century Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, will be the first musical piece to be performed by the orchestra.

“It is no wonder that Mussorgsky’s (composition) quickly became one of the most frequently performed pieces around Halloween season; it’s full of supernatural forces.”

Among the evening’s musical scores to be presented will be 20th century American composer Ferde Grofe’s Grand Canyon Suite, which, according to Miropolsky, immortalized that national park’s “incredible beauty and grandiose views. This creation stands as a magnificent monument to Grofe’s extraordinary talent.”

Piano Concerto No. 2 by 19th century Polish composer Frederic Chopin will highlight the evening’s solo performance by pianist Jimmy Huang, who was the recipient of the Cascade Symphony’s “Rising Star” competition for 2023, before also winning the Chopin Piano competition.

“Jimmy will perform for us one of the most melodic and beautiful concertos,” Miropolsky noted.

Huang is a fifth grade student at Lakeside Middle School in Seattle. He has previously played with the Bellevue Chamber Orchestra and the Mukilteo Orchestra, in addition to performing at Benaroya Hall in Seattle and other prestigious venues.

A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m., by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck, will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Concert ticket prices are $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website (https://www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/category/13/cascade-symphony-orchestra) and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is currently open 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra and the 2023-24 concert season is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.