Casey Tucker named Lynnwood HS boys basketball coach

Casey Tucker is the new boys basketball coach at Lynnwood High School.

Royals Athletic Director Rob McMains announced Friday that Tucker is taking over for head coach Bobby Hinnenkamp, who resigned after four seasons to spend more time with his family.

A native of Edmonds, Tucker graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School in 2007, and received at bachelor of arts in sports management from Washington State University in 2011. While at WSU, he spent four years as a student manager for the men’s basketball team. His duties included assisting with filming of practices and games, as well as game day operations. He worked as a camp instructor in the summer for the WSU basketball camps.

After that, Tucker served as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team at Seattle University, where he earned his master of business administration degree.

He also worked as a varsity assistant for the EWHS boys basketball team from 2014-17 and for Northwest School from 2018-19.