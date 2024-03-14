Caw-ling crow enthusiasts for master birder’s ‘The Avian Einsteins’ at Lynnwood Library March 18

Crow enthusiasts can rejoice and learn more about the intelligent and charming crow family at a presentation by master birder Constance Sidles March 18. The program will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W. It’s one of the library’s “Sno-Isle Reads Together” activities.

Sidles will explore the secret world of crows by talking about their ability to recognize human faces, pass knowledge along to new generations, work together to protect each other, set up sentries to watch for danger, and even use tools.