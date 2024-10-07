Cedar Valley Grange hosting food drive in Lynnwood Oct. 12

The Cedar Valley Grange is hosting a Community Food Drive to support the Lynnwood Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The location is 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Requested donations include canned foods, coffee/tea, condiments, diapers for infants or seniors, dry foods, infant formula, nutritional drinks for children or seniors, toiletries, empty clean egg cartons and paper sacks.

For more information, call 425-595-0071.