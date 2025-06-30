‘Celebrate!’ festival kicks off summer in Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood welcomed summer with its third-annual “Celebrate!” summer kickoff event Friday at the Alderwood Mall Terraces. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed live music, good food and a night of fun to start the season off with a bang.

Three local acts took the stage for a night of tunes, including The ABBAgraphs — an ABBA tribute band — that delivered a night of classic hits such as “Dancing Queen,” Mamma Mia” and more. They were followed by Roemen and the Whereabouts, a Seattle-based soul band. Copasetic, an eight-member band, ended the night with throwback hits.

A range of local food trucks lined the terraces, with pizza from Smokin’ Dough, Tacos El Yoyo and Kool Kidz Ice Cream. A beer and wine garden was also available, hosted by the Lynnwood Chamber of commerce and sponsored by Dave & Buster’s, Ember Apartments and Fogo de Chao.

Celebrate! Lynnwood is an annual summer kickoff event hosted by the city, designed to connect residents through music, food and activities for the entire family. The event was also made possible with local partners such as Alderwood Mall, Community Transit, GESA Credit Union, Open Door Baptist Church and more.

GALLERY

