Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a game of loteria at Lynnwood Library Sept. 20

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a game of loteria from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

Loteria is a traditional game played throughout Mexico that resembles bingo but with pictures. Loteria cards will be provided for each person who attends. Intended for all ages. This event will be in Spanish and English.

Registration opens Aug. 21. Learn more here.

