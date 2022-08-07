Celebrate History and Heritage Days at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Aug. 13

Heritage Park (Photo courtesy City of Lynnwood)

Another Lynnwood History and Heritage Days event is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park

Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historical Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historical buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will be open for visitors.

More information can be viewed here.

