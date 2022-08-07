Celebrate History and Heritage Days at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Aug. 13

Another Lynnwood History and Heritage Days event is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park
Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historical Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historical buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will be open for visitors.
More information can be viewed here.
