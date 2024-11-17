Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month with focus on Indigenous food at MTHS Nov. 23

The community is invited to join the Edmonds School District for an inspiring day of celebration and education at the 2024 Native American, Native Alaskan, and Indigenous Heritage Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The event will feature Chef Jason Vickers, founder of Netoncks Metsu (“Feeding My Cousins”), who will lead a discussion and demonstration on Indigenous Food Sovereignty. Vickers will share his insights on traditional Indigenous foods and the importance of maintaining these practices for the health and cultural preservation of Indigenous communities.

In addition to Vickers’ presentation, the event will offer a rich array of activities and exhibits, including:

– A gallery of community leaders

– Educational displays on Indigenous culture and history

– Pony Bead bracelet making for all ages

– Traditional Native games

According to a district announcement, the event ” is a unique opportunity to learn, participate and appreciate the vibrant traditions and contributions of Native American, Native Alaskan and Indigenous cultures.”