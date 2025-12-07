Celebrate London New Year’s Eve at Sno-King Folk Dance, plus other December events

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is sponsoring a variety of events in December, including a Dec. 31 afternoon party that the club is billing as a London New Year’s Eve.

The afternoon New Year’s Eve event runs from 1:30-4 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. “The kicker is that 4:00 here is midnight in London,” the club announcement states. “This way, you dance and drive in daylight, getting home before the barflies are crashing on the roads.”

The Dec. 31 event will be an all-request program. Participants are encouraged to bring potluck snacks to share.

You are also invited to join the club every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., featuring dances from many countries. There will be partner, no-partner and set dances. You don’t need to bring a partner.

Wednesday, Dec 10 is set teaching night, starting at 6:45 p.m. A Scottish set will be taught.

Saturday, Dec 13 is the club’s winter party from 7-9 p.m. Bring snacks to share.

On the other Wednesdays in December, the dances taught will be from Bulgaria, Sweden (Sami), Macedonia and Albania — all no-partner.

There is no dance on Wednesday, Dec. 24.

Cost for each event is $8. Your first time is free. To learn more visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.