Celebrate Lynnwood Dining Month with exclusive deals in April

Food lovers and local diners are invited to indulge in Lynnwood Dining Month in April, a month-long celebration of the city’s culinary scene. With the Best Bites Dining Month Pass, diners can unlock exclusive discounts, discover new restaurants and support local businesses–all while saving money.
“Lynnwood has rapidly evolved from a retail commerce hub into a vibrant foodie destination. Restaurants play a crucial role in the local economy by creating jobs, attracting visitors, and creating a place for the community,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “From cultural food experience to classic comfort foods and hidden gems, Lynnwood’s diverse dining scene offers something for everyone. Dining Month Encourages residents and visitors to explore our culinary scene and extend their trip by visiting other local businesses.”
How it works
– Sign up for a free pass at ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth to register for the Dining Month Pass.
– Check in and save: Visit a participating restaurant and check in by validating your location through the pass.
– Feast: Enjoy your meal and earn coupons, discounts and free items.
Participating restaurants include:
Avanti Pizza & Pasta
B Thai Cuisine – Free Thai iced tea with purchase
B3 Breakfast & Burger Bar
Baekjeong Lynnwood
Bapmukja – Korean Street Food – Free canned Korean specialty drink
Blazing Onion Burger – Free appetizer with a purchase of an entree
Chili Basil Thai Grill
Chilly Basil Ice Cream
Dave & Buster’s Lynnwood – Buy one appetizer, get one 50% off; buy one $34 Power Card, get one free
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Best of Brazil menu for $49 (originally $67.50)
Hanari Cafe – Free 6-piece deep-fried sesame ball appetizer
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya Alderwood – Free chicken karaage
LASA Sandwiches & Pearls – 10% off your order
Moonsun India Grill
Muto Izakaya
New Gangnam BBQ III– 15% off a future meal
Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar – Free appetizer with any seafood boil purchase
Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar – 10% off
Sparta’s Pizza & Pasta House
Sushi Spott – Free order of shrimp shumai
Swish Swish – Free wagyu upgrade for two
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Free appetizer
TK Noodle Cafe – $5 off with purchase of two entrées
Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine – 20% off menu item
WuJu Korean BBQ
Zeek’s Pizza – option of dinner for 2 $45 or dinner for 4 $65
“I am thrilled to participate in Lynnwood Dining Month. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our restaurant and be part of the growing Lynnwood restaurant scene,” said Chang Jin Han, owner of New Gangnam BBQ III. “Thank you to the City of Lynnwood for their continued support- we can’t wait to share our restaurant with everyone.”
Dining Month is made possible in part through the support of the Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) of Snohomish County.
