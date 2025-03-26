Celebrate Lynnwood Dining Month with exclusive deals in April

Food lovers and local diners are invited to indulge in Lynnwood Dining Month in April, a month-long celebration of the city’s culinary scene. With the Best Bites Dining Month Pass, diners can unlock exclusive discounts, discover new restaurants and support local businesses–all while saving money.

“Lynnwood has rapidly evolved from a retail commerce hub into a vibrant foodie destination. Restaurants play a crucial role in the local economy by creating jobs, attracting visitors, and creating a place for the community,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “From cultural food experience to classic comfort foods and hidden gems, Lynnwood’s diverse dining scene offers something for everyone. Dining Month Encourages residents and visitors to explore our culinary scene and extend their trip by visiting other local businesses.”

How it works

– Sign up for a free pass at ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth to register for the Dining Month Pass.

– Check in and save: Visit a participating restaurant and check in by validating your location through the pass.

– Feast: Enjoy your meal and earn coupons, discounts and free items.

Participating restaurants include:

Avanti Pizza & Pasta

B Thai Cuisine – Free Thai iced tea with purchase

B3 Breakfast & Burger Bar

Baekjeong Lynnwood

Bapmukja – Korean Street Food – Free canned Korean specialty drink

Blazing Onion Burger – Free appetizer with a purchase of an entree

Chili Basil Thai Grill

Chilly Basil Ice Cream

Dave & Buster’s Lynnwood – Buy one appetizer, get one 50% off; buy one $34 Power Card, get one free

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Best of Brazil menu for $49 (originally $67.50)

Hanari Cafe – Free 6-piece deep-fried sesame ball appetizer

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya Alderwood – Free chicken karaage

LASA Sandwiches & Pearls – 10% off your order

Moonsun India Grill

Muto Izakaya

New Gangnam BBQ III– 15% off a future meal

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar – Free appetizer with any seafood boil purchase

Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar – 10% off

Sparta’s Pizza & Pasta House

Sushi Spott – Free order of shrimp shumai

Swish Swish – Free wagyu upgrade for two

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Free appetizer

TK Noodle Cafe – $5 off with purchase of two entrées

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine – 20% off menu item

WuJu Korean BBQ

Zeek’s Pizza – option of dinner for 2 $45 or dinner for 4 $65

“I am thrilled to participate in Lynnwood Dining Month. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our restaurant and be part of the growing Lynnwood restaurant scene,” said Chang Jin Han, owner of New Gangnam BBQ III. “Thank you to the City of Lynnwood for their continued support- we can’t wait to share our restaurant with everyone.”

Dining Month is made possible in part through the support of the Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) of Snohomish County.