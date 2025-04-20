Celebrate Mountlake Terrace HS jazz with community concert April 27

The community is invited to send Mountlake Terrace Jazz 1 to New York by attending a special all-ages performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the Nile Shrine Center Ballroom.

Jazz 1 leaves for New York May 6 to compete in the prestigious Essentially Ellington Competition and Jazz 2 performs on the Washington coast May 2. Enjoy this community concert as they prepare to represent the some of the best Mountlake Terrace/South Snohomish County offers in jazz.

The Nile Shrine Center Ballroom is located at 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

While the event is free, donations are welcome.