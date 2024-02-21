Celebrate National Pokémon Day at Lynnwood Library Feb. 27

Local Pokémon trainers are hosting a celebration at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave W., on National Pokémon Day Tuesday, Feb. 27. Those working to catch ’em all are invited to drop in from 3-5 p.m.

There will be Pokémon-inspired crafts, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt and more. A lucky bunch will also be able to grab a few prizes while supplies last.

Lynnwood Library is also a Pokémon Go hotspot, hosting many gyms, PokéStops and routes. A lure will be active on the library PokéStop throughout the program. Trainers are encouraged to show their fandom by wearing Pokémon gear.