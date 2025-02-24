Celebrate National Pokémon Day at the Lynnwood Library Feb. 28

The Lynnwood Library is celebrating National Pokémon Day with Pokémon-inspired crafts, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt and more from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Prizes are available while supplies last.

Battle at the many Pokémon gyms, spin PokéStops and explore the routes in PokémonGo. A lure will be active on the library PokéStop throughout the program. Show your fandom by wearing Pokémon gear.

According to the Lynnwood Library announcement, Gotta Catch ‘Em All — National Pokémon Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 27, the day Pokémon was introduced in 1996.

You can learn more here. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.