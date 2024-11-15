Celebrate nonprofits, refine your elevator pitch at Nov. 20 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a nonprofit partners appreciate luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will feature a session on refining your 30-second elevator pitch.

The luncheon will feature four of the chamber’s nonprofit organizations. Members can learn more about how they are serving the community — and how the business community can support their efforts.

Also learn how to hone your elevator pitch — a short introduction designed to get someone’s attention.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can learn more and register here.