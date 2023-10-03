Celebrate Perrinville-Palooza in Edmonds on Oct. 7

The public is invited to attend a free community event dubbed Perrinville-Palooza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in the Perrinville neighborhood of Edmonds, according to a news release.

The celebration takes place along 76th Ave. W. between Olympic View Drive and 180th St. SW with a street closure. Enjoy entertainment and activities including live music, dance performances, food trucks, face painting, free balloon artists, bouncy house, a bubble house, giant street games and various art activities.

Embracing the fall season, attendees will enjoy a streetside pumpkin patch with pumpkins, hay bales, photo booth, and fall decorations. Fall-themed games like pumpkin tic-tac-toe and pumpkin bowling will also be set up. Attendees are welcome to take home free pumpkins.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a Wheels Parade welcoming participants with bikes, strollers, wheelchairs, skates, or any type of wheeled (non-motorized) vehicle. Costumes and pets are encouraged and everyone is welcome to participate. Registrations can be made in advance online as well as onsite just ahead of the parade start.

After the Wheels Parade, Seattle Dance Fitness from neighboring Shoreline will be organizing a community dance and dance games engaging attendees in a lively street dance party. Live music will be provided throughout the day by The SideKickers and The Magic Key Ukulele performers.

This event celebrates community spirit with many local businesses participating with booths and tents offering products for sale and also art activities for attendees to enjoy.

Perrinville-Palooza is part of a community-led pilot project, implemented in partnership with the City of Edmonds as part of the Reimagining Neighborhoods & Streets project.