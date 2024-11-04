Celebrate the holiday season in Lynnwood at Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 14

Families and holiday enthusiasts are invited to to kick off the season at the annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lynnwood Event Center.

The morning begins with a breakfast buffet in the North Pole Banquet Hall, served from 9-11:45 a.m.. Guests will be entertained by live performances, including the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Quartet from 9- 9:45 a.m., the Kamiak Barbershop from 10-10:30 a.m. and the Doo Wop Divas from 10:45-11:15 a.m., with additional acts scheduled throughout the morning.

Children can enjoy a visit to Santa’s Workshop to create keepsake ornaments, belt out holiday tunes in Santa’s Caroling Café and have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 a.m. to noon.

The concourse will be transformed into a festive “Main Street” with a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring unique, handmade gifts from local artisans.

Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair details

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Lynnwood Event Center, Ballroom and Concourse Areas

Tickets are available here.

Children 12 and under – $5

General admission – $10

Family 4 Pack (2 general admission, 2 children) – $25