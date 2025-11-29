Celebrate the holidays at the Evergreen State Fair Park Dec. 4-7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Evergreen State Fair Park’s four-day Holiday Spark event returns to Monroe from Thursday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 7 this year, featuring a holiday bazaar, pony rides, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and more.

Holiday Spark is open during the following times:

Dec. 4 and 5: 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 6: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dec. 7: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This year, according to a news release from the Evergreen State Fair Park, the festive community celebration includes:

A holiday bazaar hosted by The Evergreen Fair Foundation

Dicken’s Carolers, Costume Characters, Mr. & Mrs. Claus and live music

Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4

A “Cookie Walk” with Santa

Bingo, free to play, with prizes

Food from Purple Cow, Pioneer Popcorn, Scotsman Espresso and Fischer Scones, including crepes, soups, burgers, chicken fingers, fries, coffee and other hot drinks

Cultural holiday crafts, photos and frybread with toppings with Skykomish Valley Indian Education in the Longhouse

A wine and beer garden with holiday drinks

Pony rides for $10 per person

Bouncy houses, games and snowball fights at Frosty’s Adventure Alley ($5 per child)

Activities and story time in the Western Heritage Museum

Outdoor firepits and s’more roasting tents

A winter walk with inflatables and floor curling

A cold weather clothing and food drive benefitting the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition

Families can also rent one of three igloos during the event. Each igloo is festively themed and fits six people comfortably. Learn more here.

For more details, visit the Evergreen State Fair Park website. The Fair Park is located at 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe. Admission to Holiday Spark is free, and parking on the fair grounds is $5.