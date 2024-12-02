Celebrate the season at Edmonds-Woodway High School’s 2024 Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 8

The Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music 2024 Holiday Craft Fair returns on Sunday, Dec. 8, bringing festive cheer and unique finds to the community. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the EWHS Great Hall, located at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

This year’s craft fair will feature over 65 local vendors offering a stunning array of handmade treasures, including jewelry, quilted goods, pottery, artisanal toffee, indie books and more. To set the holiday mood, EWHS’s talented jazz bands, orchestras and choral ensembles will perform festive music throughout the day.

It’s the perfect opportunity to shop local, support student musicians and celebrate the season with friends and family.

For more information, visit ewhsmusic.com/2024-craft-fair.