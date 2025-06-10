Celebrate World Dachshund Day June 22 at Lynndale Park

Celebrate World Dachshund Day from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater in Lynnwood.
Why June 22? “The shortest day in the southern hemisphere and the longest day in the northern is a time to celebrate our short-long dogs,” organizers said.
There will be a walk, a photo op and a bring-your-own picnic.
Questions? Email info@KizzieJones.com.
