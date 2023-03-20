Celebrating Persian New Year or Nowruz

As we celebrate the diversity in our community in Washington state and specifically in South Snohomish County, I wanted to share the proclamation issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee acknowledging Nowruz the celebration of the vernal equinox commencing the start of spring.

Nowruz is celebrated by an estimated 350 million people worldwide to celebrate the moment spring begins. The countries that celebrate the Persian New Year are Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Albania, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Parsees in India, Western China, Zanzibar and some parts of Pakistan.

The haft seen or 7-S table that you see in this picture is representing 7 heavens, 7 being a lucky number representing the 7 days of the week . Everything on the haft seen (7 S table) is symbolic to bring health and prosperity to the family and the household. The most important part of the haft seen is:

Wheat grass or “Sabzeh,” which symbolizes growth, wealth, and prosperity.

Hyacinth or “Sombol,” which is one of the first flowers of spring to bloom

Garlic or “Sir” for health and longevity

Vinegar or “Serkeh” for immortality

Apple or “Sib” for Beauty and health

Coin or “Sekeh” for wealth

Sumac for the spice of life

Besides the 7 lucky items that must be on the table there are additional symbolic items such as mirror to reflect on one’s life, candle to bring light to our path, sweets to have a sweet life, colored eggs for fertility, bowl of water with Seville Orange floating symbolizing earth in space and lots of flowers to signify earth’s renewal.

In this Nowruz New Year we need to acknowledge the women and girls of Iran that are fighting for their rights in leading a revolution of Equity for Women, Life, and Freedom. (Zan, Zendegi, Azadi)

This year in Washington state, the exact time of Vernal Equinox is on Monday, March 20 at 14:24:28 p.m.

— By Naz Lashgari

Naz Lashgari is an American-Iranian resident of Lynnwood who previously served as chair of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. She currently serves on the Lynnwood Planning Commission and the Snohomish County Public Facilities District Board. Lashgari has lived in Puget Sound since 1978, before the Iranian revolution.