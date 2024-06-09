Celebrating Pride in Lynnwood

Lynnwood Pride co-founder Charlette LeFebre welcomes attendees.

It was a proud day for members of Lynnwood’s LGBTQ+ community Saturday as Lynnwood Pride hosted the city’s first Pride Festival at the Lynnwood Event Center.

The Lynnwood Pride organization was formed by Charlette LeFebre and Philip Lipson in October 2023 with aims of uniting Lynnwood’s LGBTQ+ community. Since then, it has gathered support from local officials and community figures.

State Sen. Marko Liias

“I’m so thrilled to be here for this first-ever Lynnwood Pride,” said 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias, one of the event’s featured speakers, who serves as a co-chair of the Legislatures LGBTQ Caucus. “I just want to thank every one of you for taking your time on a bright, sunny Saturday morning to come here in community and solidarity and strength to send a message: ‘We aren’t going away. We’re not done. We’re going to keep fighting until every single person in our community has the same rights and opportunities, the same joy, the same freedom that each of us enjoys. And we’re going to get there.”

City of Lynnwood officials speaking Saturday included L-R: Mayor Christine Frizzell, City Council President George Hurst and Councilmember Josh Binda.

During opening remarks, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell read a city proclamation regarding Pride Month. She was followed by two other city speakers: Council President George Hurst and Councilmember Josh Binda, along with former State Sen. Marlyn Chase and Juan Peralez, president of UNIDOS.

Activities at the event included a storytime for families with representatives from Lynnwood’s Barnes and Noble, live music and performances, raffle baskets and giveaways and a dog adoption event.

Children enjoy at a craft table.
Representatives from Lynnwood’s Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Preschool provide information.
Councilmember George Hurst speaks with members of the National Organization for Women (NOW).
Entertainer and event performer MC Sasha Scarlet in an eye-catching party dress.
Live music was a staple of the event.
Story time from Barnes and Noble.
Puppies from Smidget Rescue started the day full of puppy energy but needed a nap by the afternoon.
Representatives from the recently opened Veterinarian Emergency Group.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel and Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

