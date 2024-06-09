Celebrating Pride in Lynnwood

It was a proud day for members of Lynnwood’s LGBTQ+ community Saturday as Lynnwood Pride hosted the city’s first Pride Festival at the Lynnwood Event Center.

The Lynnwood Pride organization was formed by Charlette LeFebre and Philip Lipson in October 2023 with aims of uniting Lynnwood’s LGBTQ+ community. Since then, it has gathered support from local officials and community figures.

“I’m so thrilled to be here for this first-ever Lynnwood Pride,” said 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias, one of the event’s featured speakers, who serves as a co-chair of the Legislatures LGBTQ Caucus. “I just want to thank every one of you for taking your time on a bright, sunny Saturday morning to come here in community and solidarity and strength to send a message: ‘We aren’t going away. We’re not done. We’re going to keep fighting until every single person in our community has the same rights and opportunities, the same joy, the same freedom that each of us enjoys. And we’re going to get there.”

During opening remarks, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell read a city proclamation regarding Pride Month. She was followed by two other city speakers: Council President George Hurst and Councilmember Josh Binda, along with former State Sen. Marlyn Chase and Juan Peralez, president of UNIDOS.

Activities at the event included a storytime for families with representatives from Lynnwood’s Barnes and Noble, live music and performances, raffle baskets and giveaways and a dog adoption event.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel and Jasmine Contreras-Lewis