Celebrating winged creatures at 2025 Puget Sound Bird Fest 

Hundreds of bird and nature lovers of all ages flocked to the 21st annual Puget Sound Bird Fest at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center Saturday to enjoy guided bird walks, lectures, artwork, storytelling and educational activities. The City of Edmonds and the Pilchuck Audubon Society are festival co-hosts.

Lectures by local experts covered topics like birding basics, the spectacle and science of avian migration, and the history of the Edmonds Christmas Bird Count. The Exhibitor Rookery featured 20-plus booths staffed by regional conservation organizations, artists, scientists and vendors.

The fun and learning continues Sunday with guided nature walks at parks in and around Edmonds, a native plant sale and a boat cruise with Puget Sound Express. For more information, visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org/puget-sound-bird-fest.





