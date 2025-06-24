Celebration of life for Phyllis Gutiérrez-Kenney June 28

An event to honor and celebrate the extraordinary life of former State Rep. Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the Mountaineers Club, 7700 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle.

An Edmonds resident, Kenney died on May 13. She spent 16 years in the State House of Representatives and also served on many boards and commissions, from the state to the international level. Last year Phyllis received the Ohtli Award from the Mexican Consulate (for strengthening relations with the Mexican community that reside outside Mexico). In April she was recognized by the Washington State Senate for her outstanding leadership and advocacy as an uncompromising public servant.

According to the June 28 event announcement:

Phyllis was many things to many people: a trailblazing public servant, a devoted advocate, a loving mother, sister and friend. She lived with compassion, strength and a deep belief in justice and opportunity for all. Whether you knew her through her work or her warmth, you know how deeply she cared. Together we will reflect on her legacy, share memories and celebrate the lasting impact she had on our lives and our community. Everyone who knew and loved Phyllis, or was inspired by her journey, is warmly invited to attend.

RSVPs are requested at this link.