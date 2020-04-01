Census Bureau delays field operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Based on continuing assessments of guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, the U.S. Census Bureau said it is suspending 2020 Census field operations for two additional weeks to April 15, 2020. The Census Bureau said it is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions. The Census Bureau said it continues to evaluate all 2020 Census field operations, and will communicate any further updates as soon as possible. The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your invitation, and by paper through the mail.

Field census takers will knock on the doors of those who didn’t respond online by April 1. They will also assist these non-responders at remote locations such as libraries and community centers.

The field work was supposed to be completed by July 31, but that has now been pushed out to Aug. 14.



Final census results are scheduled to be submitted to the President by Dec. 31, 2020, and the Census Bureau will then provide these to states by April 1, 2021 so they can complete legislative redistricting based on the new census number.