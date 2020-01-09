Census Bureau hosting public information sessions this weekend; census takers still needed

The U.S. Census Bureau will host two public information sessions this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, so that Snohomish County residents can learn more about the 2020 Census.

At each session, Census Bureau staff will be available to answer questions from members of the public about the 2020 Census and introduce them to how the census will be conducted in Snohomish County this year.

– The first session will be Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Everett Area Census Office (1000 S.E. Everett Mall Way, Suite 401).

– The second session will be Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Everett Area Census Office (1000 S.E. Everett Mall Way, Suite 401).

In addition to general information about the census, recruiters will also be on hand to speak to persons interested in applying for employment as U.S. Census Bureau census takers. Census Takers go door-to-door, making contact with households that do not self-respond to the 2020 Census questionnaire, which will be mailed in March. During the 2010 Census, some areas of Edmonds had self-response rates — as high as 87% — eclipsing the national average of 74%. Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood also had high self-response rates.