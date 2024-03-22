Center lane closure Friday, March 22 on 200th St SW

On Friday, March 22, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue signal work on 200th Street Southwest. This will require the closure of the center lane on 200th Street between 46th and 44th Avenues West.
There will be a uniformed police officer to direct two-way traffic. Pedestrian detours will be marked.
The work will run from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
