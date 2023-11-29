Center lane closure on 44th Ave W and 200th St SW planned Nov. 28

Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on 44th Avenue West from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. This will require the closure of the center turn lane on 44th Avenue West just north of 200th Street Southwest and on 200th just west of 44th.

Detours for the left turn from 44th Avenue West to Alderwood Mall Boulevard will be provided (see map).