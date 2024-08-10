Center lane closure on 44th Ave W continues for Sound Transit work

During the week of Aug. 12, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue median demo and road paving on 44th Avenue West. This work will require crews to close the center lane on southbound 44th Avenue West, north of 200th Street Southwest. The left-turn lane will be closed, so there will be a detour to travel eastbound on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

The closure will be in effect all day and night Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16.