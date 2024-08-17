Center lane closure on 44th Ave W for Sound Transit work Aug. 19-21

Starting Monday, Aug. 19, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue median work and road paving on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. This work will require crews to close the center lane on southbound 44th Avenue West, north of 200th Street Southwest.
The left-turn lane will be closed, so the contractor will provide a detour to travel eastbound on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.
The closure will run from Monday, Aug. 19-Wednesday, Aug. 21, all day and all night.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.