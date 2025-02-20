Center lane closure on 44th Ave W planned for Feb. 20-21

Sound Transit’s contractor will continue median landscaping work on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20-21.

This work will require crews to close the center lane on southbound 44th Avenue West, north of 200th Street Southwest. The left–turn lane will be closed, but a detour will be provided for eastbound travelers on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.