Center lane closures on 44th Ave W in Lynnwood Dec. 16-20

Sound Transit’s contractor will continue median landscaping work on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Dec. 16-20.

This work will require crews to close the median on northbound 44th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest from Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 16-18. Crews will then close the center lane on southbound 44th Avenue West, north of 200th Street Southwest, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20. The left–turn lane will be closed, so there will be a detour for eastbound travelers on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.