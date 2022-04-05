Century 21 hosting free e-recycle event April 23

Century 21 Real Estate Center is holding a free e-recycle event on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lynnwood.

Bring your old electronics for recycling for free and enter a “Going Green” giveaway. Items can be dropped off at the Redstone parking lot, located at: 19020 33rd Ave. W. Lynnwood. Accepted recyclables include TVs/monitors, servers/networking equipment, printers, fax machines /scanners, AV equipment, UPS battery backups, telecom equipment, cell phones/tablets, keyboards/mice/cables, microwaves and computers/laptops.