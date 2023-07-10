Century 21 Real Estate sponsoring Christmas in July event July 29

Century 21 Real Estate Center in Lynnwood is hosting a “Christmas in July” toy drive and fundraiser Saturday, July 29 in support of the Forgotten Children’s Fund.

The event runs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 19020 33rd Ave. W. in Lynnwood. An ice cream truck will provide free ice cream, served by Santa’s elves, and there will be free crafts for kids, both while supplies last. Santa will also be available for photos.

Suggested donations to the toy drive include:

Toys for any age (0-18 years)

New jackets (any size)

New blankets

Books for any reading level

New winter hats and gloves

New socks

New bikes/helmets for any age

Gift cards for food (Fred Meyer, QFC, McDonalds, etc.)

Cash donations (All cash donations go to the Forgotten Children’s Fund)

Learn more at the event webpage or the Facebook event page.